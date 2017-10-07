Mercury Systems (MRCY) vs. Its Peers Critical Analysis

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ: MRCY) is one of 44 public companies in the “Aerospace & Defense” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Mercury Systems to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Mercury Systems Inc alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mercury Systems and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercury Systems 0 2 5 0 2.71 Mercury Systems Competitors 470 2069 2303 81 2.41

Mercury Systems presently has a consensus price target of $45.20, indicating a potential downside of 14.91%. As a group, “Aerospace & Defense” companies have a potential upside of 2.56%. Given Mercury Systems’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mercury Systems has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Mercury Systems and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercury Systems 6.09% 4.87% 3.56% Mercury Systems Competitors -5.04% 25.16% 3.96%

Risk and Volatility

Mercury Systems has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercury Systems’ peers have a beta of 1.06, suggesting that their average stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.4% of Mercury Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of shares of all “Aerospace & Defense” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Mercury Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of shares of all “Aerospace & Defense” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mercury Systems and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Mercury Systems $408.59 million $77.23 million 91.59 Mercury Systems Competitors $8.56 billion $1.20 billion 81.56

Mercury Systems’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Mercury Systems. Mercury Systems is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Mercury Systems peers beat Mercury Systems on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc. is a commercial provider of secure processing subsystems designed and made in the United States. The Company’s solutions support a range of defense and intelligence programs. Its technologies include embedded processing modules and subsystems, radio frequency (RF) and microwave multi-function assemblies, as well as subsystems, and RF and microwave components. It designs and builds RF and microwave components and subsystems for the electronic warfare (EW), signals intelligence (SIGINT) and other communications requirements and applications. It offers analyst services and systems engineering support, consulting, maintenance and other support, testing and installation. It designs, markets and sells software and middleware environments for the development and execution of signal and image processing applications on a range of heterogeneous and multi-computing platforms. It also offers solutions in mission computing, safety-critical avionics and platform management.

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.