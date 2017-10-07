Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK) Holdings Trimmed by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Merck & Company, Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & were worth $10,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Company, Inc. (NYSE MRK) opened at 64.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $176.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 0.80. Merck & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.29 and a 12-month high of $66.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.68.

Merck & (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. Merck & had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Company, Inc. will post $3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Merck &’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Merck & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cowen and Company reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Merck & in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Merck & in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Merck & in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.81.

Merck & Co, Inc is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services and Alliances. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

