Medley Capital Corporation (MCC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE:MCC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medley Capital Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medley Capital Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Medley Capital Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Medley Capital Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Medley Capital Corporation in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

In related news, Director Seth Taube bought 12,109 shares of Medley Capital Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $77,497.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Airain ltd lifted its stake in shares of Medley Capital Corporation by 2.7% in the second quarter. Airain ltd now owns 17,362 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Cue Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Medley Capital Corporation by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. now owns 209,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in Medley Capital Corporation by 23.7% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in Medley Capital Corporation by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 966,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Medley Capital Corporation by 50.7% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 16,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.55% of the company’s stock.

Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE MCC) traded down 0.33% on Friday, hitting $6.04. The company had a trading volume of 154,929 shares. Medley Capital Corporation has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $8.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.55.

Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE:MCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Medley Capital Corporation had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $23.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Medley Capital Corporation will post $0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. Medley Capital Corporation’s payout ratio is presently -640.00%.

Medley Capital Corporation Company Profile

Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions.

