Medidata Solutions, Inc. (MDSO) Receives $84.64 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Medidata Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Medidata Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Medidata Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Medidata Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medidata Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Shares of Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ MDSO) traded up 1.43% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.02. 267,248 shares of the stock traded hands. Medidata Solutions has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $85.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.89 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.11.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Medidata Solutions had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $137.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Medidata Solutions will post $1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medidata Solutions news, COO Michael L. Capone sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $372,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDSO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Medidata Solutions by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Medidata Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Miles Capital Inc. bought a new position in Medidata Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC bought a new position in Medidata Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Medidata Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Medidata Solutions Company Profile

Medidata Solutions Inc (Medidata) is a provider of cloud-based solutions for life sciences. The Company provides cloud-based solutions for clinical research in life sciences, offering platform technology that focuses on the clinical development. The Company’s plan study addresses three areas to ensure optimal study design, grant development and negotiation, and investigator payments.

