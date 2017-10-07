McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) Holdings Maintained by Winfield Associates Inc.

Winfield Associates Inc. maintained its position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,109 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s Corporation were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s Corporation by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 709 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Corporation by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 740 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Corporation by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 67.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on McDonald’s Corporation from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America Corporation lifted their target price on McDonald’s Corporation from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of McDonald’s Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s Corporation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.96.

Shares of McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) opened at 159.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.69. McDonald’s Corporation has a one year low of $110.33 and a one year high of $161.72.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.08. McDonald’s Corporation had a negative return on equity of 264.89% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post $6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

In other news, EVP Jerome N. Krulewitch sold 11,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.38, for a total transaction of $1,861,756.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,756.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Ogden Fairhurst sold 4,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total value of $751,013.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,125.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,938 shares of company stock valued at $11,033,009. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

