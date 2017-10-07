MBIA, Inc. (MBI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by MKM Partners

MBIA, Inc. (NYSE:MBI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at MKM Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

MBI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of MBIA in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MBIA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

MBIA (NYSE MBI) opened at 7.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average is $9.16. MBIA has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $11.65. The stock’s market cap is $962.49 million.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. MBIA’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MBIA will post ($0.76) EPS for the current fiscal year.

MBIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MBIA by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MBIA by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 11,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of MBIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of MBIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MBIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the financial guarantee insurance businesses in the industry. The Company manages its business within three segments: United States (U.S.) public finance insurance; corporate, and international and structured finance insurance.

