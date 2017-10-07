MB Financial Inc. (MBFI) Receives “Hold” Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their hold rating on shares of MB Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:MBFI) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

MBFI has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of MB Financial in a report on Friday, September 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MB Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MB Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of MB Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of MB Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.56.

Get MB Financial Inc. alerts:

MB Financial (NASDAQ MBFI) opened at 45.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.18. MB Financial has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $48.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.75 and a 200 day moving average of $42.13.

MB Financial (NASDAQ:MBFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $239.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.39 million. MB Financial had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 19.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MB Financial will post $2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “MB Financial Inc. (MBFI) Receives “Hold” Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/mb-financial-inc-mbfi-receives-hold-rating-from-keefe-bruyette-woods.html.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. MB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Santo sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $101,120.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,505 shares in the company, valued at $2,367,108.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of MB Financial by 21.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of MB Financial by 108.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 19,187 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of MB Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 32,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its position in shares of MB Financial by 9.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 13,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of MB Financial by 2.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 175,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

About MB Financial

MB Financial, Inc (MB Financial) is a financial holding company. The Company’s segments include banking, leasing and mortgage banking. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s primary market was the Chicago metropolitan area, in which the Company operated 95 banking offices through its bank subsidiary, MB Financial Bank, N.A.

Receive News & Ratings for MB Financial Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MB Financial Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.