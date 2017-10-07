Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $4.13 Million Holdings in Biogen Inc. (BIIB)

Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 58.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 14.9% in the second quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 93.2% in the second quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 16.8% in the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.2% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS AG raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $307.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Leerink Swann reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $338.00 price target (up from $304.00) on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Vetr lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $298.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.66.

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) traded up 0.23% on Friday, reaching $327.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,038,975 shares. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.28 and a 52 week high of $330.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $311.50 and a 200 day moving average of $281.29.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post $21.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 4,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.01, for a total transaction of $1,442,509.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,455,042.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 7,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $2,211,030.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,761,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering therapies to people living with serious neurological, rare and autoimmune diseases. The Company markets products, including TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS), FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis and SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

