Maverick Capital Ltd. Decreases Position in lululemon athletica inc. (LULU)

Maverick Capital Ltd. decreased its position in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,630 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 7,280 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in lululemon athletica inc. were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in lululemon athletica inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $529,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in lululemon athletica inc. by 16,053.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,614,550 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $156,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598,364 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in lululemon athletica inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,305,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its stake in lululemon athletica inc. by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 36,312 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 15,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in lululemon athletica inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,272,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LULU. Zacks Investment Research lowered lululemon athletica inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of lululemon athletica inc. in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a $55.00 target price on lululemon athletica inc. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Vetr raised lululemon athletica inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.40 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered lululemon athletica inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. lululemon athletica inc. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.76.

lululemon athletica inc. (LULU) traded down 0.74% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,257,664 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.28 and a 200-day moving average of $56.67. lululemon athletica inc. has a 12-month low of $47.26 and a 12-month high of $72.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.20.

lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. lululemon athletica inc. had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $581.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that lululemon athletica inc. will post $2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica inc. Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc. is a designer, distributor and retailer of athletic apparel. The Company operates through two segments: Company-operated stores and Direct to consumer. It is also engaged in the sale from outlets, showrooms, sales from temporary locations, sales to wholesale accounts, warehouse sales, and license and supply arrangements.

