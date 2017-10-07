Maverick Capital Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Chemours Company (The) (CC)

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its stake in Chemours Company (The) (NYSE:CC) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 20,030 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Chemours Company (The) were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in Chemours Company (The) by 1,230.3% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in Chemours Company (The) by 3.4% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Chemours Company (The) by 2,138.8% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Chemours Company (The) in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Chemours Company (The) by 521.4% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chemours Company (The) alerts:

In other Chemours Company (The) news, SVP David C. Shelton sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $1,019,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy Trojanowski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $115,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,885,523. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Chemours Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BidaskClub lowered Chemours Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Chemours Company (The) in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup Inc. lifted their target price on Chemours Company (The) from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co lifted their target price on Chemours Company (The) to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Shares of Chemours Company (NYSE CC) traded up 0.44% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,015,565 shares. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 3.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.45. Chemours Company has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $54.83.

Chemours Company (The) (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Chemours Company (The) had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 122.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chemours Company will post $3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Chemours Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio is 8.11%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Maverick Capital Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Chemours Company (The) (CC)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/maverick-capital-ltd-cuts-holdings-in-chemours-company-the-cc.html.

Chemours Company (The) Profile

The Chemours Company is a provider of performance chemicals. The Company operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment is a producer of titanium dioxide (TiO2). The Fluoroproducts segment is a provider of fluoroproducts, including refrigerants and industrial fluoropolymer resins.

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Company (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours Company (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.