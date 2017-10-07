Matrix Capital Management Company LP Has $253,104,000 Position in Workday Inc (WDAY)

Matrix Capital Management Company LP held its stake in shares of Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,609,322 shares of the software maker’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Workday accounts for about 8.6% of Matrix Capital Management Company LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Matrix Capital Management Company LP owned 1.26% of Workday worth $253,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth $117,209,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 6,210.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,038,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,702 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,782,861 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,045,937,000 after acquiring an additional 846,809 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 2,792.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 391,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,621,000 after acquiring an additional 378,160 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 492.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 383,164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,167,000 after acquiring an additional 318,523 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Inc (WDAY) traded up 2.99% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,247,003 shares. Workday Inc has a 52 week low of $65.79 and a 52 week high of $111.45. The firm’s market capitalization is $22.93 billion. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.57.

Workday (NYSE:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Workday had a negative return on equity of 24.60% and a negative net margin of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $525.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Workday Inc will post $0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday. Cowen and Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $93.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.06.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 457,386 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.35, for a total transaction of $50,015,159.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,091 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total value of $1,139,045.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,078,695 shares of company stock valued at $112,531,033. 37.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday, Inc is a provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. The Company delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for various companies, educational institutions and government agencies. As part of its applications, the Company provides embedded analytics that capture the content and context of everyday business events, facilitating informed decision-making from wherever users are working.

