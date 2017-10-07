Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at $125,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 0.5% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at $136,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 7.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 9.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Kraft Heinz Company alerts:

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ KHC) opened at 78.18 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $76.76 and a 12-month high of $97.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.44.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post $3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from The Kraft Heinz’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

KHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered The Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.36.

WARNING: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/mastrapasqua-asset-management-inc-boosts-holdings-in-the-kraft-heinz-company-khc.html.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company is a food and beverage company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of food and beverage products, including condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee and other grocery products. The Company’s segments include the United States, Canada and Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.