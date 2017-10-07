Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) Major Shareholder Sehat Sutardja Sells 387,642 Shares of Stock

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) major shareholder Sehat Sutardja sold 387,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $7,163,624.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sehat Sutardja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 2nd, Sehat Sutardja sold 1,422,500 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $26,344,700.00.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Sehat Sutardja sold 1,842,500 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $34,123,100.00.

On Friday, September 29th, Sehat Sutardja sold 93,895 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $1,691,987.90.

On Monday, September 18th, Sehat Sutardja sold 552,500 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $10,237,825.00.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Sehat Sutardja sold 1,000,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $17,730,000.00.

On Thursday, September 14th, Sehat Sutardja sold 1,375,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $24,530,000.00.

On Monday, September 11th, Sehat Sutardja sold 492,343 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $8,571,691.63.

On Tuesday, September 12th, Sehat Sutardja sold 1,042,343 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $18,199,308.78.

On Thursday, September 7th, Sehat Sutardja sold 537,235 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $9,439,218.95.

On Wednesday, September 6th, Sehat Sutardja sold 420,422 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $7,500,328.48.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ MRVL) traded down 0.60% on Friday, hitting $18.20. 3,496,278 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 1.13. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $18.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.43.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $604.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post $1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. BidaskClub downgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.50 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 1,740.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. is a semiconductor provider of application-specific standard products. The Company is engaged in the design, development and sale of integrated circuits. The Company develops System-on-a-Chip (SoC) devices. It also develops integrated hardware platforms along with software that incorporates digital computing technologies designed and configured to provide an optimized computing solution.

