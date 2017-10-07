Markel Corp Buys 14,000 Shares of Boeing Company (The) (BA)

Markel Corp increased its stake in Boeing Company (The) (NYSE:BA) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,400 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp’s holdings in Boeing Company (The) were worth $16,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Boeing Company (The) by 181.9% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing Company (The) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Boeing Company (The) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Group Inc. grew its stake in Boeing Company (The) by 298.8% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Group Inc. now owns 989 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in Boeing Company (The) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing Company (The) alerts:

Boeing Company (BA) opened at 258.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.21. Boeing Company has a one year low of $131.39 and a one year high of $259.30.

Boeing Company (The) (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $22.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.97 billion. Boeing Company (The) had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 2,185.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Boeing Company will post $10.01 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Markel Corp Buys 14,000 Shares of Boeing Company (The) (BA)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/markel-corp-buys-14000-shares-of-boeing-company-the-ba.html.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BA. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Boeing Company (The) in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Boeing Company (The) in a report on Thursday. Vetr raised Boeing Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.33 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Boeing Company (The) in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $274.00 target price on shares of Boeing Company (The) in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.21.

In other Boeing Company (The) news, Chairman Dennis A. Muilenburg sold 56,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.46, for a total transaction of $13,837,779.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 127,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,108,831.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 4,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $1,018,447.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,468 shares of company stock valued at $20,353,814 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company (The) Profile

The Boeing Company is an aerospace company. The Company’s segments include Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security (BDS), such as Boeing Military Aircraft (BMA), Network & Space Systems (N&SS) and Global Services & Support (GS&S), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces and markets commercial jet aircraft and provides related support services, to the commercial airline industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Company (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing Company (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.