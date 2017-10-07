Marin Software (MRIN) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Marin Software earned a daily sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the software maker an impact score of 44.7129985157203 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) traded up 3.14% on Friday, reaching $14.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,142 shares. Marin Software has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $19.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.15. The company’s market capitalization is $585.27 million.

Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The software maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $18.74 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 28.27% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. Equities analysts forecast that Marin Software will post ($0.33) earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Marin Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

In related news, major shareholder Esw Capital, Llc acquired 398,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $438,291.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,615,084 shares of company stock worth $2,175,795. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated provides a cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, display and social advertising channels. The Company’s enterprise marketing software platform is offered as an integrated software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for advertisers and agencies.

