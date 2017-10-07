Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) Major Shareholder Purchases $215,268.34 in Stock

Marin Software Incorporated (NYSE:MRIN) major shareholder Esw Capital, Llc purchased 111,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $215,268.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Esw Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 4th, Esw Capital, Llc purchased 23,056 shares of Marin Software stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $46,112.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Esw Capital, Llc purchased 79,357 shares of Marin Software stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $150,778.30.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Esw Capital, Llc purchased 10,295 shares of Marin Software stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $18,531.00.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Esw Capital, Llc purchased 351,460 shares of Marin Software stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $579,909.00.

On Friday, September 8th, Esw Capital, Llc purchased 201,660 shares of Marin Software stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $244,008.60.

On Monday, August 28th, Esw Capital, Llc purchased 16 shares of Marin Software stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $17.60.

On Tuesday, August 29th, Esw Capital, Llc purchased 23,861 shares of Marin Software stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $26,247.10.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Esw Capital, Llc purchased 2,702 shares of Marin Software stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $2,837.10.

On Monday, August 21st, Esw Capital, Llc purchased 398,447 shares of Marin Software stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $438,291.70.

On Friday, August 18th, Esw Capital, Llc purchased 3,339 shares of Marin Software stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $3,505.95.

Shares of Marin Software Incorporated (NYSE:MRIN) opened at 14.80 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $585.27 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average of $10.15. Marin Software Incorporated has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $19.18.

Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The software maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $18.74 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marin Software Incorporated will post ($0.33) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marin Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marin Software by 59.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 742,727 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 276,491 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Marin Software by 1.0% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 737,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Marin Software by 23.4% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,199,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 227,152 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marin Software by 47.3% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 70,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 22,592 shares during the period. 27.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marin Software Company Profile

Marin Software Incorporated provides a cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, display and social advertising channels. The Company’s enterprise marketing software platform is offered as an integrated software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for advertisers and agencies.

