Manitowoc Company, Inc. (The) (MTW) Stake Lifted by JHL Capital Group LLC

JHL Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Manitowoc Company, Inc. (The) (NYSE:MTW) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,500,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Manitowoc Company, Inc. (The) makes up 1.8% of JHL Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. JHL Capital Group LLC owned about 1.07% of Manitowoc Company, Inc. (The) worth $9,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTW. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Manitowoc Company, Inc. (The) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc Company, Inc. (The) by 646.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 16,065 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc Company, Inc. (The) by 704.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 20,056 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc Company, Inc. (The) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc Company, Inc. (The) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 24,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Manitowoc Company Inc. (The) alerts:

Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) traded up 4.31% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.93. 2,459,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $9.97. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.40 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.60.

Manitowoc Company, Inc. (The) (NYSE:MTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Manitowoc Company, Inc. (The) had a negative net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $394.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Manitowoc Company, Inc. (The)’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post ($0.14) EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Manitowoc Company, Inc. (The) (MTW) Stake Lifted by JHL Capital Group LLC” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/manitowoc-company-inc-the-mtw-stake-lifted-by-jhl-capital-group-llc.html.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manitowoc Company, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Manitowoc Company, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Manitowoc Company, Inc. (The) in a report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on shares of Manitowoc Company, Inc. (The) in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Manitowoc Company, Inc. (The) in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

About Manitowoc Company, Inc. (The)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc is a provider of engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry. The Company operates through the Crane business segment. It designs, manufactures and distributes a line of crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes, which it sells under the Manitowoc brand name. It also designs and manufactures a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes, which it sells under the Potain brand name.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manitowoc Company, Inc. (The) (NYSE:MTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Company Inc. (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc Company Inc. (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.