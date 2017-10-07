Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MAIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. National Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Main Street Capital Corporation in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Main Street Capital Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Main Street Capital Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.98.

Shares of Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) opened at 39.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.58 and a 200 day moving average of $38.99. Main Street Capital Corporation has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $40.86.

Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $50.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.82 million. Main Street Capital Corporation had a net margin of 86.36% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Corporation will post $2.30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Muzinich & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Main Street Capital Corporation by 6.1% during the second quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 2,313,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,974,000 after buying an additional 133,731 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Main Street Capital Corporation by 3.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,029,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,601,000 after buying an additional 31,776 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Main Street Capital Corporation by 90.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 663,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,392,000 after buying an additional 315,622 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Main Street Capital Corporation by 22.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 381,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,669,000 after buying an additional 70,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in Main Street Capital Corporation by 127.4% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 372,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,319,000 after buying an additional 208,555 shares in the last quarter. 26.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Corporation Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation (MSCC) is a principal investment firm. MSCC’s principal investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return by generating current income from the Company’s debt investments and capital appreciation from its equity and equity related investments, including warrants, convertible securities and other rights to acquire equity securities in a portfolio company.

