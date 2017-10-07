MacroGenics, Inc. (MGNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.56.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MGNX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Friday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the second quarter worth $133,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in MacroGenics by 4.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in MacroGenics by 92.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in MacroGenics during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Virtu KCG Holdings LLC bought a new position in MacroGenics during the second quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.
MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) traded up 0.17% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.92. 101,862 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.61 and its 200-day moving average is $18.19. The stock’s market capitalization is $659.42 million. MacroGenics has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $31.85.
MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.09). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 1,216.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. The business had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. MacroGenics’s revenue for the quarter was down 97.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MacroGenics will post ($4.42) EPS for the current year.
About MacroGenics
MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. The Company develops therapeutic product candidates using its antibody-based technology platforms and also in collaboration with other biopharmaceutical companies.
