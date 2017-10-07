MacroGenics, Inc. (MGNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.56.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MGNX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Friday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get MacroGenics Inc. alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the second quarter worth $133,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in MacroGenics by 4.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in MacroGenics by 92.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in MacroGenics during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Virtu KCG Holdings LLC bought a new position in MacroGenics during the second quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) traded up 0.17% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.92. 101,862 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.61 and its 200-day moving average is $18.19. The stock’s market capitalization is $659.42 million. MacroGenics has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $31.85.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.09). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 1,216.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. The business had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. MacroGenics’s revenue for the quarter was down 97.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MacroGenics will post ($4.42) EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “MacroGenics, Inc. (MGNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/macrogenics-inc-mgnx-given-consensus-recommendation-of-hold-by-brokerages.html.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. The Company develops therapeutic product candidates using its antibody-based technology platforms and also in collaboration with other biopharmaceutical companies.

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.