Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 51,800 Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,521,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 51,800 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 3.09% of Arcos Dorados Holdings worth $48,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings by 30.0% during the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 10,684,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465,110 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings by 38.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,800,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,088 shares in the last quarter. Glen Point Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings during the second quarter valued at $6,164,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings by 299.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 953,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after acquiring an additional 714,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kora Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings by 46.8% during the first quarter. Kora Management LP now owns 2,196,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,683,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. 36.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) opened at 9.75 on Friday. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $10.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.59.

Arcos Dorados Holdings (NYSE:ARCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.12). Arcos Dorados Holdings had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $798.70 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post $0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Arcos Dorados Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup Inc. upgraded Arcos Dorados Holdings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.10 to $10.60 in a report on Monday, August 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Arcos Dorados Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcos Dorados Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.53.

About Arcos Dorados Holdings

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc is a McDonald’s franchisee. The Company operates or franchises over 2,140 McDonald’s-branded restaurants. It divides its operations into four geographical divisions: Brazil; the Caribbean division, consisting of Aruba, Colombia, Curacao, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, the United States Virgin Islands of Saint Croix and Saint Thomas, and Venezuela; the North Latin America division (NOLAD), consisting of Costa Rica, Mexico and Panama, and the South Latin America division (SLAD), consisting of Argentina, Chile, Ecuador, Peru and Uruguay.

