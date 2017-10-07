Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (CLI) and Its Rivals Head to Head Survey

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE: CLI) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “Office REITs” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Mack-Cali Realty Corporation to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.2% of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.4% of shares of all “Office REITs” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of shares of all “Office REITs” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mack-Cali Realty Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mack-Cali Realty Corporation -3.31% -1.21% -0.44% Mack-Cali Realty Corporation Competitors 5.41% 1.37% 0.69%

Dividends

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation pays out -307.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Office REITs” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.3% and pay out 249.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mack-Cali Realty Corporation’s rivals have a beta of 0.90, indicating that their average stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Mack-Cali Realty Corporation and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mack-Cali Realty Corporation 1 2 4 0 2.43 Mack-Cali Realty Corporation Competitors 114 515 552 3 2.38

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation currently has a consensus target price of $28.43, indicating a potential upside of 20.46%. As a group, “Office REITs” companies have a potential upside of 6.25%. Given Mack-Cali Realty Corporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mack-Cali Realty Corporation and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Mack-Cali Realty Corporation $641.51 million $321.83 million -90.77 Mack-Cali Realty Corporation Competitors $672.08 million $356.91 million 60.43

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Mack-Cali Realty Corporation. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Mack-Cali Realty Corporation

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns and operates a real estate portfolio of Class A office and office/flex properties. It operates in three segments: commercial and other real estate, multi-family real estate and multi-family services. Its commercial and other real estate provides leasing, property management, acquisition, development, construction and tenant-related services for its commercial and other real estate, and multi-family real estate portfolio. Its multi-family services business also provides similar services for third parties. It owned or had interests in approximately 248 properties, consisting of approximately 119 office and approximately 110 flex properties, totaling approximately 26.6 million square feet, leased to approximately 1,600 commercial tenants and approximately 19 multi-family rental properties containing approximately 5,614 residential units, plus developable land.

