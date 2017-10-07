MabVax Therapeutics Holdings (MBVX) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Accern Reports

News headlines about MabVax Therapeutics Holdings (NASDAQ:MBVX) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. MabVax Therapeutics Holdings earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 45.6397348859892 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

MabVax Therapeutics Holdings (MBVX) traded down 4.4697% during trading on Friday, reaching $0.6305. 114,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s market capitalization is $6.66 million. MabVax Therapeutics Holdings has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $4.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.31.

MabVax Therapeutics Holdings (NASDAQ:MBVX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.78). On average, analysts anticipate that MabVax Therapeutics Holdings will post ($2.91) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MabVax Therapeutics Holdings

MabVax Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes proprietary human monoclonal antibody products and vaccines for the treatment of various cancers. The company has a pipeline of human monoclonal antibody products based on the protective immune responses generated by patients who have been immunized against targeted cancers.

