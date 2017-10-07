LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on LPLA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LPL Financial Holdings from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a hold rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated a hold rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of LPL Financial Holdings in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded LPL Financial Holdings from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LPL Financial Holdings presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.60.

LPL Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:LPLA) traded up 0.83% on Friday, hitting $53.30. The stock had a trading volume of 651,145 shares. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.87. LPL Financial Holdings has a 52-week low of $30.18 and a 52-week high of $53.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.38.

LPL Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.08. LPL Financial Holdings had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings will post $2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings by 1.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings by 8.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings by 10.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LPL Financial Holdings

LPL Financial Holdings Inc is a broker-dealer, a custodian for registered investment advisors and an independent consultant to retirement plans. The Company provides a platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors, including financial advisors at financial institutions across the country.

