LogMein, Inc. (LOGM) Rating Increased to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of LogMein, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $130.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

LOGM has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of LogMein in a research report on Monday, September 4th. KeyCorp upgraded LogMein from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded LogMein from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Cowen and Company restated a buy rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of LogMein in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an overweight rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of LogMein in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.85.

LogMein (NASDAQ:LOGM) traded down 0.04% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.00. 293,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.97. LogMein has a 12 month low of $86.22 and a 12 month high of $123.95. The company’s market cap is $6.12 billion.

LogMein (NASDAQ:LOGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $266.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.95 million. LogMein had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 220.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LogMein will post $4.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 6,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total value of $747,611.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,353.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Benson sold 3,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.60, for a total value of $336,585.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,787 shares in the company, valued at $199,429.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,319 shares of company stock worth $7,922,367 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in LogMein by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 208,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,811,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in LogMein in the second quarter valued at about $520,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in LogMein by 64.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 112,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,741,000 after buying an additional 44,206 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in LogMein in the second quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in LogMein by 73.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LogMein

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based service offerings, which helps people and businesses to connect to their workplace, colleagues and customers. The Company’s core cloud-based services are categorized into four business lines: Communications and Collaboration; Engagement and Support; Identity and Access, and Additional Service Offerings.

