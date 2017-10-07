Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) received a GBX 62 ($0.82) price target from analysts at BNP Paribas in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective points to a potential downside of 6.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 77 ($1.02) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 80 ($1.06) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC from GBX 87 ($1.15) to GBX 91 ($1.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 73 ($0.97) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “sell” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 74.88 ($0.99).

Get Lloyds Banking Group PLC alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) opened at 66.60 on Thursday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 42.40 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 65.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 66.96. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 50.84 and a 52-week high of GBX 73.58.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY) PT Set at GBX 62 by BNP Paribas” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/lloyds-banking-group-plc-lloy-pt-set-at-gbx-62-by-bnp-paribas.html.

In other news, insider George Culmer bought 101,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of £67,048.74 ($88,935.85). Also, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio purchased 4,784 shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £3,205.28 ($4,251.60). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 111,855 shares of company stock worth $7,387,115.

Lloyds Banking Group PLC Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc is a provider of financial services to individual and business customers in the United Kingdom. The Company’s main business activities are retail and commercial banking, general insurance, and long-term savings, protection and investment. The Company’s segments are Retail, Commercial Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.