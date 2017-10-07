Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $197.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LFUS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. upped their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ LFUS) traded up 2.02% on Friday, reaching $204.10. 241,437 shares of the company were exchanged. Littelfuse has a 52 week low of $124.32 and a 52 week high of $204.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.93 and its 200-day moving average is $171.29.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10. Littelfuse had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $313.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Littelfuse will post $7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 23.34%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,174,000 after buying an additional 13,076 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,878,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,023,000 after buying an additional 31,326 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 744,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,894,000 after buying an additional 31,905 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.2% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 586,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,848,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 97.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 451,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,486,000 after buying an additional 222,636 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc is a supplier of circuit protection products for the electronics, automotive and industrial markets. The Company operates through three segments. The Electronics segment provides circuit protection components for overcurrent and overvoltage protection, as well as sensor components and modules to manufacturers of a range of electronic products.

