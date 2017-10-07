Lipocine (LPCN) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Lipocine earned a daily sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.4416942412429 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Lipocine Inc alerts:

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) traded down 0.50% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.95. 46,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average of $4.04. Lipocine has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $5.88. The company’s market capitalization is $81.29 million.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that Lipocine will post ($0.96) EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LPCN. Canaccord Genuity set a $11.00 price objective on Lipocine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Lipocine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $38.00 price objective on Lipocine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/lipocine-lpcn-receiving-somewhat-positive-press-coverage-study-shows.html.

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on applying its oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products in the area of men’s and women’s health. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for bioavailable drugs.

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.