Lilis Energy Inc (LLEX) Now Covered by Capital One Financial Corporation

Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial Corporation started coverage on shares of Lilis Energy Inc (OTC:LLEX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial Corporation’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LLEX. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Lilis Energy in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Lilis Energy in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Lilis Energy in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Lilis Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Lilis Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of Lilis Energy (LLEX) opened at 4.87 on Thursday. Lilis Energy has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $5.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average is $4.39. The company’s market cap is $247.48 million.

About Lilis Energy

Lilis Energy, Inc is an upstream independent oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, drilling and production of oil and natural gas properties and prospects. The Company drills for, operates and produces oil and natural gas wells through its land holdings located in Wyoming, Colorado, and Nebraska.

