Lifeway Foods (LWAY) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 0.26

News headlines about Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) have been trending positive recently, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Lifeway Foods earned a media sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.3960370824551 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Lifeway Foods (LWAY) traded up 3.61% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.77. 16,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average of $9.51. The company has a market capitalization of $156.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.69 and a beta of 0.65. Lifeway Foods has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $18.48.

Get Lifeway Foods Inc. alerts:

Lifeway Foods announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 26th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through a tender offer. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lifeway Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/lifeway-foods-lway-given-coverage-optimism-score-of-0-26.html.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc (Lifeway) is engaged in the manufacturing of probiotic, cultured, functional dairy health food products. The Company is engaged in the sale of fermented dairy products, which are produced and are sold to consumers through a network of distributors and retailers in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.