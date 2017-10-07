LifePoint Health, Inc. (LPNT) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LifePoint Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “LifePoint Health’s stock has underperformed the industry in last three months. The company is faced with increasing expenses which has outpaced revenue growth thereby squeezing operating margins. The company is suffering from low patient admissions. High bad debt is another concern. Following second-quarter results, the company trimmed its 2017 guidance on a challenging volume environment and weak revenue growth. The stock has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings being revised 2.9% downward over the last 60 days.”

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered LifePoint Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet lowered LifePoint Health from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. BidaskClub lowered LifePoint Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of LifePoint Health in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Leerink Swann upgraded LifePoint Health from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.40.

Shares of LifePoint Health (NASDAQ LPNT) traded down 1.31% on Tuesday, hitting $56.50. The stock had a trading volume of 697,689 shares. LifePoint Health has a one year low of $50.60 and a one year high of $70.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.90 and its 200-day moving average is $61.30.

LifePoint Health (NASDAQ:LPNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. LifePoint Health had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. LifePoint Health’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that LifePoint Health will post $4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman William F. Carpenter III sold 17,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $1,148,504.18. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 439,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,616,055.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of LifePoint Health by 10.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LifePoint Health by 43.7% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of LifePoint Health by 1.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of LifePoint Health by 18.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of LifePoint Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

About LifePoint Health

LifePoint Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates community hospitals, regional health systems, physician practices, outpatient centers and post-acute facilities. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated 72 hospital campuses in 22 states, having a total of 9,424 licensed beds. It offers a range of general and specialized healthcare services to patients through a network of hospitals and outpatient facilities.

