Life Storage, Inc. (LSI) Holdings Raised by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 373.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 709,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 559,428 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 1.52% of Life Storage worth $52,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 9.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter worth $193,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 14.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the second quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the second quarter worth $232,000. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. acquired 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.20 per share, with a total value of $72,468.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,631.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul T. Powell acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.57 per share, with a total value of $50,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,363.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,190 shares of company stock valued at $230,042. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) opened at 82.25 on Friday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.00 and a 1-year high of $89.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 71.96 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.18.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $132.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.62 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post $1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 347.83%.

Life Storage declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on LSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America Corporation lowered Life Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “underperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up from $71.00) on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.91.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc, formerly Sovran Self Storage, Inc, is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company. The Company acquires, owns and manages self-storage properties. The Company owns its assets and conducts its operations through Life Storage LP (the Operating Partnership) and subsidiaries of the Operating Partnership.

