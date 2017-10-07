Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Ted Baker plc (TED)

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ted Baker plc (LON:TED) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. They currently have a GBX 3,100 ($41.12) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TED. Peel Hunt decreased their target price on Ted Baker plc from GBX 3,100 ($41.12) to GBX 2,750 ($36.48) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Ted Baker plc in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating and a GBX 2,800 ($37.14) price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted their target price on Ted Baker plc from GBX 2,820 ($37.41) to GBX 2,900 ($38.47) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ted Baker plc has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,960.83 ($39.27).

Ted Baker plc (LON TED) opened at 2720.00 on Tuesday. Ted Baker plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2,286.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 3,150.00. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 1.20 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,522.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,546.24.

About Ted Baker plc

Ted Baker Plc is a United Kingdom-based global lifestyle company. The Company offers a range of collections, including menswear, womenswear, global, phormal, endurance, accessories, audio, bedding, childrenswear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skinwear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles and watches.

