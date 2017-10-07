Liberty Media Corporation (LSXMA) vs. Gray Television (GTN) Critical Analysis

Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ: LSXMA) and Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get Liberty Media Corporation alerts:

Liberty Media Corporation has a beta of 2.57, meaning that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gray Television has a beta of 3.25, meaning that its stock price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Liberty Media Corporation and Gray Television, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Media Corporation 0 3 4 0 2.57 Gray Television 0 0 4 0 3.00

Liberty Media Corporation presently has a consensus price target of $47.40, indicating a potential upside of 8.32%. Gray Television has a consensus price target of $18.25, indicating a potential upside of 13.00%. Given Gray Television’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gray Television is more favorable than Liberty Media Corporation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Liberty Media Corporation and Gray Television’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Media Corporation $5.22 billion 2.82 $1.77 billion $1.36 32.18 Gray Television $872.25 million 1.22 $332.14 million $1.60 10.09

Liberty Media Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Gray Television. Gray Television is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liberty Media Corporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Media Corporation and Gray Television’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Media Corporation N/A N/A N/A Gray Television 13.38% 17.32% 3.12%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.7% of Liberty Media Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.3% of Gray Television shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Gray Television shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gray Television beats Liberty Media Corporation on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liberty Media Corporation Company Profile

Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies, which are engaged in the media and entertainment industries. The Company’s principal businesses and assets include its consolidated subsidiaries Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRIUS XM) and Braves Holdings, LLC (Braves Holdings), and its equity affiliate Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (Live Nation). The Company’s segments are SIRIUS XM, and Corporate and other. SIRIUS XM provides a subscription-based satellite radio service. Through its subsidiaries and affiliates, the Company principally operates in North America. The Company also owns a portfolio of minority equity investments in publicly traded media companies, including Time Warner, Inc. and Viacom, Inc. SIRIUS XM transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services, in the United States on a subscription fee basis through two satellite radio systems.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc. is a television broadcast company. The Company owns and operates television stations and digital assets in various markets across the United States. As of February 21, 2017, the Company owned and/or operated television stations in 54 television markets broadcasting over 200 separate programming streams, including 37 affiliates of the CBS Network (CBS), 29 affiliates of the NBC Network (NBC), 20 affiliates of the ABC Network (ABC) and 15 affiliates of the FOX Network (FOX). In addition to a primary broadcast channel, each of its stations can also broadcast additional secondary digital channels within a market by utilizing the same bandwidth, but with different programming from the primary channel. The Company also broadcasts local news/weather channels in certain of its existing markets. Along with affiliations with ABC, CBS and FOX, the Company’s secondary channels are affiliated with various smaller networks and program services.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.