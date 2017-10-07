Liberty Media Corporation (FWONA) Chairman Sells $5,708,430.00 in Stock

Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ:FWONA) Chairman John C. Malone sold 153,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $5,708,430.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,708,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,051,411.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ FWONA) opened at 38.77 on Friday. Liberty Media Corporation has a 52-week low of $26.95 and a 52-week high of $39.32. The stock’s market capitalization is $992.82 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.97.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FWONA. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,502,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,795,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,786,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

FWONA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. raised Liberty Media Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America Corporation initiated coverage on Liberty Media Corporation in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Liberty Media Corporation in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Media Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co initiated coverage on Liberty Media Corporation in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Media Corporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Liberty Media Corporation Company Profile

Formula One Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the media and entertainment businesses in North America. Formula One Group was formerly known as The Liberty Media Group. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group is a former subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

