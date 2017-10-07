Liberty Global PLC (LILA) Stake Maintained by Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. maintained its stake in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LILA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,714,854 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. owned about 5.41% of Liberty Global PLC worth $59,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global PLC by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global PLC by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global PLC by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global PLC by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger International Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global PLC by 261.9% during the 1st quarter. Ranger International Management LP now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ LILA) traded down 2.76% during trading on Friday, hitting $24.66. 303,425 shares of the company were exchanged. Liberty Global PLC has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $28.18. The stock’s market capitalization is $4.23 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.56.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LILA. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Liberty Global PLC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.50 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Global PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Liberty Global PLC in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Liberty Global PLC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Liberty Global PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Global PLC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.31.

About Liberty Global PLC

LiLAC Group provides various broadband services over cable distribution systems, and mobile services in Chile and Puerto Rico. It offers triple-play services consisting of video, broadband Internet, and fixed-line telephony services in 34 communities within Santiago; and 42 communities outside Santiago, including Iquique, Antofagasta, Concepción, Viña del Mar, Valparaiso, and Rancagua, as well as smaller cities across Chile.

