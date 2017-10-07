Libbey (LBY) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about Libbey (NYSE:LBY) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Libbey earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 46.4890160341263 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Libbey (NYSE:LBY) opened at 10.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average of $9.31. The stock’s market capitalization is $222.34 million. Libbey has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $20.76.

Libbey (NYSE:LBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. Libbey had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $197.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Libbey will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Libbey from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Libbey Company Profile

Libbey Inc is engaged in the design, production and sale of tableware and other products. The Company’s segments are U.S. & Canada; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Other. The U.S. & Canada segment includes sales of manufactured and sourced tableware having an end market destination in the United States and Canada, excluding glass products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which remain in the Latin America segment.

