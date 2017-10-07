Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (TR)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 2.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 22.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 7.8% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,511,000 after purchasing an additional 24,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE TR) opened at 37.75 on Friday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.19 and a 12-month high of $40.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.41 and its 200 day moving average is $36.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Tootsie Roll Industries’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc and its subsidiaries are engaged in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. The Company offers a range of candy, chocolate and bubble gum brands. Its products are marketed in a range of packages designed to be suitable for display and sale in different types of retail outlets.

