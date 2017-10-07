Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 463 Shares of WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,299 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in WSFS Financial Corporation were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial Corporation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial Corporation by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial Corporation by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 419,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,037,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial Corporation by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 68,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 14,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial Corporation by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other WSFS Financial Corporation news, EVP S James Mazarakis sold 7,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $321,242.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,166,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 8,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $380,008.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,017.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,240 shares of company stock worth $723,172 over the last three months. 4.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WSFS shares. BidaskClub cut shares of WSFS Financial Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of WSFS Financial Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ WSFS) opened at 49.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.59 and a 200-day moving average of $45.52. WSFS Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $31.90 and a 1-year high of $50.55.

WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.83 million. WSFS Financial Corporation had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that WSFS Financial Corporation will post $2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About WSFS Financial Corporation

WSFS Financial Corporation is a savings and loan holding company. The Company’s subsidiary is Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB (WSFS Bank or the Bank), which is the bank and trust company. It operates in three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

