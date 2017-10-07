Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 21 Shares of AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. (AFSI)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFSI) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in AmTrust Financial Services were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AFSI. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of AmTrust Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmTrust Financial Services by 57.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmTrust Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AmTrust Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AmTrust Financial Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 36.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AmTrust Financial Services Inc. alerts:

AFSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AmTrust Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of AmTrust Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. FBR & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of AmTrust Financial Services in a report on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AmTrust Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of AmTrust Financial Services in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ AFSI) opened at 13.81 on Friday. AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $28.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average is $14.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.24.

AmTrust Financial Services (NASDAQ:AFSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. AmTrust Financial Services had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. will post $1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. AmTrust Financial Services’s payout ratio is 51.13%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/legal-general-group-plc-acquires-21-shares-of-amtrust-financial-services-inc-afsi.html.

AmTrust Financial Services Profile

Amtrust Financial Services, Inc (AmTrust) is an insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance focusing on workers’ compensation and commercial package coverage for small business, specialty risk and extended warranty coverage, and property and casualty coverage for middle market business.

Receive News & Ratings for AmTrust Financial Services Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmTrust Financial Services Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.