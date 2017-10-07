Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (LPI) Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors lessened its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,898,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,500,000 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 2.84% of Laredo Petroleum worth $72,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPI. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 282.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 3.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter.

Get Laredo Petroleum Inc. alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Williams Capital set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen and Company set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Laredo Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.65.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/laredo-petroleum-inc-lpi-shares-sold-by-capital-research-global-investors.html.

Shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (LPI) opened at 12.47 on Friday. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $16.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average of $12.31.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 49.15% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc (Laredo) is an independent energy company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties, and the transportation of oil and natural gas from such properties primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It operates through two segments: Exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties, and Midstream and marketing.

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.