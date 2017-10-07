W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) – Equities researchers at Langen Mcalenn cut their Q3 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation in a report released on Thursday. Langen Mcalenn analyst L. Greenberg now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. Langen Mcalenn also issued estimates for W.R. Berkley Corporation’s FY2017 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Get W.R. Berkley Corporation alerts:

W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. W.R. Berkley Corporation had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Langen Mcalenn Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/langen-mcalenn-analysts-decrease-earnings-estimates-for-w-r-berkley-corporation-wrb.html.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WRB. BidaskClub raised W.R. Berkley Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised W.R. Berkley Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $68.00) on shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $67.00 price objective on W.R. Berkley Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE WRB) opened at 67.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.11. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 52 week low of $55.55 and a 52 week high of $73.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th. W.R. Berkley Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.84%.

W.R. Berkley Corporation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 41,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

W.R. Berkley Corporation Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation is an insurance holding company. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Reinsurance-Global. The Insurance segment consists of its commercial insurance business operations, comprising excess and surplus lines, and admitted lines, throughout the United States, as well as its insurance business operations in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for W.R. Berkley Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.R. Berkley Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.