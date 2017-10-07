Lamb Weston Holdings (LW) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about Lamb Weston Holdings (NYSE:LW) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Lamb Weston Holdings earned a news sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the specialty retailer an impact score of 47.8028555972737 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Lamb Weston Holdings (LW) opened at 49.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.08 and a 200 day moving average of $44.41. Lamb Weston Holdings has a 52 week low of $29.62 and a 52 week high of $49.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion and a PE ratio of 22.13.

Lamb Weston Holdings (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $817.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.61 million. Lamb Weston Holdings had a negative return on equity of 50.81% and a net margin of 10.31%. Lamb Weston Holdings’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings will post $2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Lamb Weston Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.63%.

LW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America Corporation raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston Holdings from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lamb Weston Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Lamb Weston Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston Holdings in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.89.

About Lamb Weston Holdings

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc (Lamb Weston), is a supplier of frozen potato, sweet potato, appetizer and vegetable products to restaurants and retailers around the world. The Company’s segments include Global, Foodservice, Retail and Other. The Global segment includes operations associated with Lamb Weston’s business with large chain restaurant customers, whether those results are generated in the United States or abroad, as well as operations associated with retail and foodservice customers located outside of the United States and Canada.

