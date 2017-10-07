Lake Street Capital Increases Westport Fuel Systems Inc (WPRT) Price Target to $5.00

Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPT) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Thursday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.66% from the stock’s current price. Lake Street Capital also issued estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ Q1 2018 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. began coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Cowen and Company set a $2.00 target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.02.

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) opened at 3.58 on Thursday. The company’s market capitalization is $466.84 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $3.75.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The auto parts company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.44 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 20.37% and a negative return on equity of 65.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Westport Fuel Systems will post ($0.49) EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPRT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 496.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,054 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 89,931 shares during the last quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 313.2% during the first quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 127,134 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 96,365 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 62.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 250,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 96,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc, formerly Westport Innovations Inc, is a Canada-based provider of low-emission engine and fuel system technologies utilizing gaseous fuels. It operates through the Westport Operations segment. The Westport Operations segment designs, manufactures and sells compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas components and systems to original equipment manufacturers and to aftermarket customers.

