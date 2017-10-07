Laffer Investments Holds Stake in Ford Motor Company (F)

Laffer Investments continued to hold its position in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,806 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Laffer Investments’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 261,930,050 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,048,866,000 after buying an additional 6,013,577 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 234,567,920 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,624,814,000 after buying an additional 5,562,630 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,887,426 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,896,009,000 after buying an additional 3,999,705 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 87,703,958 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $981,407,000 after buying an additional 4,706,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 75,771,499 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $881,979,000 after buying an additional 391,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on F shares. Nomura cut Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $10.00 target price on Ford Motor and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Ford Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 26th. Vetr upgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.65 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.46.

In related news, insider Joseph R. Hinrichs sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $453,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 532,435 shares in the company, valued at $6,037,812.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,117. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,044 over the last quarter. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE F) opened at 12.31 on Friday. Ford Motor Company has a 52 week low of $10.47 and a 52 week high of $13.27. The company has a market capitalization of $48.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.29. Ford Motor also was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 49,559 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 160% compared to the average daily volume of 19,065 call options.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $36.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.22 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor Company will post $1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company is a global automotive and mobility company. The Company’s business includes designing, manufacturing, marketing, and servicing a full line of Ford cars, trucks, and sport utility vehicles (SUVs), as well as Lincoln luxury vehicles. The Company operates in four segments: Automotive, Financial Services, Ford Smart Mobility LLC, and Central Treasury Operations.

