Kuni Nakamura Acquires 1,710 Shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. (BCV) Stock

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEMKT:BCV) Director Kuni Nakamura acquired 1,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $37,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. (BCV) traded down 0.27% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.99. 4,526 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average is $21.60. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $22.54.

Get Bancroft Fund Ltd. alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/kuni-nakamura-acquires-1710-shares-of-bancroft-fund-ltd-bcv-stock.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bancroft Fund by 19.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 25,517 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Bancroft Fund by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Bancroft Fund by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Bancroft Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bancroft Fund by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Bancroft Fund Company Profile

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (the Fund) is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide income and the potential for capital appreciation, which objectives the Fund considers to be relatively equal over the long term due to the nature of the securities in which it invests.

Receive News & Ratings for Bancroft Fund Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancroft Fund Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.