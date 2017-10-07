Kronos Worldwide (KRO) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Review

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE: KRO) is one of 52 publicly-traded companies in the “Specialty Chemicals” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Kronos Worldwide to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Dividends

Get Kronos Worldwide Inc alerts:

Kronos Worldwide pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Kronos Worldwide pays out 24.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Specialty Chemicals” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 27.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Kronos Worldwide is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.4% of Kronos Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.9% of shares of all “Specialty Chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Kronos Worldwide shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of shares of all “Specialty Chemicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Kronos Worldwide has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kronos Worldwide’s rivals have a beta of 1.59, indicating that their average stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Kronos Worldwide and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kronos Worldwide 1 1 0 0 1.50 Kronos Worldwide Competitors 160 1004 1259 24 2.47

Kronos Worldwide currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential downside of 29.34%. As a group, “Specialty Chemicals” companies have a potential downside of 3.22%. Given Kronos Worldwide’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kronos Worldwide has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kronos Worldwide and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Kronos Worldwide $1.50 billion $240.60 million 9.98 Kronos Worldwide Competitors $1.96 billion $301.95 million 16.17

Kronos Worldwide’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Kronos Worldwide. Kronos Worldwide is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Kronos Worldwide and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kronos Worldwide 18.57% 24.73% 9.09% Kronos Worldwide Competitors -2.47% 8.99% 4.06%

Summary

Kronos Worldwide rivals beat Kronos Worldwide on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (Kronos) is a producer and marketer of titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigments, a base industrial product that is used in a range of applications. The Company, along with its distributors and agents, sells and provides technical services for its products with sales in Europe and North America. It offers its customers a portfolio of products that include TiO2 pigment grades under the Kronos brand, which provides a range of performance properties. It offers its products to domestic and international paint, plastics, decorative laminate and paper manufacturers. It ships TiO2 to its customers in either a powder or slurry form through rail, truck or ocean carrier. It sells and provides technical services for its products in three end use markets, which include coatings, plastics and paper. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, which include rutile and anatase. Rutile TiO2 is manufactured using both a chloride production process and a sulfate production process.

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.