KLCM Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI)

KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,433,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,124 shares during the period. Allegheny Technologies makes up approximately 6.7% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. KLCM Advisors Inc. owned about 1.32% of Allegheny Technologies worth $24,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 67,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 96,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $773,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 489,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,784,000 after acquiring an additional 40,851 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 51,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE ATI) traded down 2.06% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.67. 2,882,479 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.69 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.49. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $25.51.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.89% and a positive return on equity of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $880.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post ($1.00) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America Corporation upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Allegheny Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.65.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated is a manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components. The Company operates through two business segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC), and Flat Rolled Products (FRP). The HPMC segment produces, converts and distributes a range of materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, zirconium and related alloys, including hafnium and niobium, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components and machined parts.

