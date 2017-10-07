Kirkland’s (KIRK) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Kirkland’s earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the specialty retailer an impact score of 47.6988291492108 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

Get Kirkland's Inc. alerts:

Kirkland’s (KIRK) traded down 2.89% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.75. The company had a trading volume of 148,247 shares. Kirkland’s has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $17.41. The company has a market capitalization of $188.13 million, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average of $10.61.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $131.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.44 million. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kirkland’s will post $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirkland’s announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 22nd that permits the company to buyback $10.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

KIRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti upgraded Kirkland’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Kirkland’s in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/kirklands-kirk-getting-somewhat-positive-press-coverage-report-shows.html.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland’s, Inc is a specialty retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. The Company’s merchandise categories include wall decor, art, mirrors, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, fragrance and accessories, frames, housewares, impulse and personal accessories, outdoor living and artificial floral products.

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.