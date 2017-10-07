Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Maintains Position in American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. held its position in American Airlines Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 450,000 shares of the airline’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.09% of American Airlines Group worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 46,745,831 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,977,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,040 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,304,361 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,524,915,000 after buying an additional 93,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 4,435.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,607,876 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,210,114,000 after buying an additional 27,977,045 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,825,165 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,134,705,000 after buying an additional 9,667,389 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,297,036 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $223,815,000 after buying an additional 375,764 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) traded up 1.46% during trading on Friday, hitting $51.30. 4,240,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. American Airlines Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.80 and a 12-month high of $54.48. The stock has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.16.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.05. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 83.58%. The business had revenue of $11.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group, Inc. will post $4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America Corporation lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.97.

In other news, EVP Maya Leibman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $479,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,746,003.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 3,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $162,537.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,476 shares of company stock worth $3,159,738. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc is a holding company. The Company’s primary business activity is the operation of a network air carrier, providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Company operates through American segment, which provides air transportation for passengers and cargo.

