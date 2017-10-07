Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Has $3.05 Million Holdings in Antares Pharma, Inc. (ATRS)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. cut its holdings in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 47.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 946,987 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 851,508 shares during the quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.61% of Antares Pharma worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Antares Pharma by 181.8% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 192,734 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 124,348 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Antares Pharma by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,619,088 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,958,000 after acquiring an additional 232,349 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Antares Pharma by 338.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 576,664 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 445,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Antares Pharma by 14.4% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 934,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 117,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vetr cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.42 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $4.00 target price on shares of Antares Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 target price on shares of Antares Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.34.

Shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) traded up 3.18% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.89. 1,943,085 shares of the stock were exchanged. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $3.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.97. The company’s market capitalization is $608.42 million.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.99 million. Antares Pharma had a negative return on equity of 41.37% and a negative net margin of 34.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current year.

Antares Pharma Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc (Antares) is a specialty pharmaceutical company that focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. The Company develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems. Its subcutaneous injection technology platforms include VIBEX disposable pressure-assisted auto injector system suitable for branded and generic injectable drugs in unit dose containers, reusable needle-free spring-action injector devices, and disposable multi-use pen injectors for use with cartridges.

